Spain right winger Lamine Yamal can't stop dazzling football fans worldwide. As if being a 16-year-old wonder kid isn't enough, the baby-faced superstar scored an equalizer against France in the 20th minute of the Euro 2024 semifinal, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the tournament's history.

Yamal dribbled a few times before teeing up a sensational strike from long-range, curling a finesse shot just inside the post, via X user @CFCMod_.

Fellow Spanish star Dani Olmo then followed that up with a goal of his own, giving La Roja a 2-1 lead at the half of this Euro semifinal. Regardless of Euro 2024's final result, Spain fans can rest easy knowing they may have the world's most exciting youngster on their side.

Yamal has taken over the Euro 2024 conversation

Fans online have collectively lost their minds. Former United States national team player Jimmy Conrad used the classic “comparison” meme format to express his admiration for this instant classic Euro moment, via X.

“Things I was thinking about at 16:

Getting my driver’s license, playing video games, working up the courage to talk to girls, acknowledging that I wasn’t very good with my left foot. being mad at my parents for no reason.

Lamine Yamal at 16: [Yamal highlight]”

Another hilarious post of the same ilk was made by Spanish journalist Leyla Hamed, via X.

“Adrien Rabiot yesterday: “If Lamine wants to play in the final he will have to do more things than he has done so far.”

Lamine Yamal, today: [Yamal highlight].”

Hamed was referencing Rabiot's pre-match comments about Yamal, via Mundo Deportivo.

“We saw that he was a player who knew how to handle pressure very well,” Rabiot said. “He has a lot of qualities. He is capable of playing with his qualities at club level as well as in major tournaments, without pressure. Afterwards, it is always complicated to manage a semi-final in a tournament like that, but it will be up to us to put the pressure on him above all, not to let him feel comfortable and to show him that to play in a Euro final, he will have to do much more than what he has done so far.”

Rabiot then ate his words, as Yamal scored the long shot with the French midfielder marking him. If nothing else, Euro 2024 has been an unexpected showcase for the teenage prodigy's abilities.