The Brooklyn Nets have done pretty well for themselves this season. After some turmoil early on, the Nets have played more like the team everyone expected. Now, they tote a 29-17 win-loss record. That’s good enough for third place in the Atlantic Division and fourth place in the entire Eastern Conference. Despite that, we expect the Nets to be active during the trade deadline. We’re not sure if they’ll actually get a deal done, but they will look for a couple of players to upgrade their roster. That said, here we will look at the dream scenario that the Nets are hoping for as we close in on the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

As good as the Nets have been, they have struggled of late. They just snapped a four-game slump and reeled in back-to-back wins over the Jazz and Warriors. Take note as well that Kevin Durant’s sprained right MCL will keep him out of the floor for a few more weeks. This means that maybe the Nets need to consider using the trade deadline to find some sort of KD insurance or at the very least add a bit more depth to their frontline.

Remember that the Nets are good enough to win a title with KD. Conversely, they will struggle mightily without him. The team’s lack of assets and uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving’s future and Durant’s health make it difficult to justify making any more investments in the team’s current core. For us, this means the Nets need to win now. They need to win this season. This means the Nets need to make a big swing at the trade deadline to further improve this roster.

Saying that is one thing. Doing it will be a pretty tricky task, especially with the need for more size and length in their frontcourt. One option could be trading one of their smaller backup guards, such as Seth Curry or Patty Mills, for a legitimate backup center option. Another option is offering the slumping Joe Harris in a trade. However, they would also need to send out additional assets due to his injury history and struggles this season. Additionally, the Nets are limited in terms of trading first-round picks and have to consider their luxury tax situation. They are projected to pay a $106.9 million penalty with their current roster and could consider trading minimum players to reduce that. They also have several second-round picks and a $6.4 million cash limit that can be used to facilitate trades.

With that said, let’s look at the Nets’ dream scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Nets acquire either John Collins or Mo Bamba

Under coach Jacque Vaughn, these Nets have looked much improved. At full strength, this is a legitimate title contender. However, they can also benefit from being among the most aggressive buyers at the trade deadline.

Keep in mind that they currently lack options behind Nic Claxton at center. This team could benefit from adding someone who can provide defense, toughness, experience, and some level of shooting. The Nets need to add more strength to their roster as they look to compete against other teams in the playoffs.

Brooklyn ranks 21st in second-chance points allowed per game and worst in defensive rebounding percentage. The Nets are also 28th in the NBA in second-chance points scored per game on offense. They actually have the poorest second-chance point differential in the NBA this season. They lose that by an average of 3.5 points per game.

The Nets have previously shown interest in John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks. However, a deal built around Joe Harris alone may not be sufficient for Atlanta. Collins would be a valuable addition to the Nets. He can serve as a rim-runner, three-point shooter, and a significant contributor to the team’s scoring. However, if a deal for Collins falls through, the Nets may consider adding depth to their frontcourt by going for someone else.

JOHN COLLINS TIPS IT IN 😱 Hawks take the lead with less than a second to go!pic.twitter.com/6ZvGKTlOs5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 14, 2023

Other players linked to the Nets recently include Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic. He would bring an additional athletic dimension to the team.

In this type of situation, the Nets should be willing to include either Harris or even Seth Curry in a deal. Remember that there is always a high demand for sharpshooters like them. If they are willing to include Harris in a deal, it could potentially open up $18.6 million in salary. The caveat, of course, is that Harris has not been performing well this season. In fact, he is currently averaging 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He also has a three-point shooting percentage of 39.7 percent. That is his lowest since the 2016-17 season. This is partly due to his struggles with ankle injuries from last season.

Meanwhile, Curry has an $8.5 million salary. We expect him to enter free agency. Alternatively, if the Nets can include Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards, they would scrape together nearly $4 million in salary to send out.