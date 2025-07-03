The Ohio State football team added to its already impressive 2026 recruiting class on Thursday as four-star quarterback Luke Fahey announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. The California native was being recruited hard by Stanford and also Indiana, but Ryan Day and Ohio State found a way to lock in the commitment. Ohio State had missed on a couple of other top QB targets in this class, but it is still getting a good one in Fahey.

“BREAKING: Four-Star QB Luke Fahey has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 200 QB from Mission Viejo, CA chose the Buckeyes over Indiana & Stanford.”

Luke Fahey announced his commitment to the Ohio State football team on his mom's birthday.

“All Glory to God Happy birthday momma Go Bucks!!” He said.

Fahey is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #356 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #24 QB and the #33 player in the state of California. Fahey currently attends Mission Viejo High School in Mission Viejo, CA. Stanford tried to keep him in state, but Ohio State had other plans.

“Fahey is one of the most talented quarterbacks out West,” Fahey's scouting report reads. “He’s surgical from the pocket and can pick a defense a part with his accuracy and timing. Shows off a quick release, throws one of the tighter balls in the region and processes the game extremely quick. In terms of his ability to get through his progressions and reads, he’s one of the more advanced signal callers in the country.”

It's going to be interesting to see if/when Fahey is Ohio State's starting QB. Julian Sayin is expected to be the guy for at least the next couple of years, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Buckeyes land a premier transfer after that.

“An extremely smart player with a high football IQ, knows where to go with the ball, doesn’t turn it over and will still take his shots down the field,” the scouting report adds. “Is accurate to all three levels of the field, changes speeds well and knows when to take a little off and when to add some heat when the windows are tight. A tough kid with a lacrosse background and isn’t afraid to take a shot in the pocket or run though a defender to pick up a few extra yards. At 6-0, he’s not a big quarterback but has a solid frame, a strong lower body and should have no problems holding up against the hits he’ll have to take in college.”

Checks off the leadership box as well, has always had a clutch gene and is the guy you want in your huddle late in a game when you need a late game score. Projects as a multi-year starter at the high Power 4 level and it won't surprise if he sees the field early in his college career as well.”

Luke Fahey wasn't Ohio State's first choice in terms of 2026 QBs, but he is still a terrific prospect. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have another tremendous recruiting class on their hands.