The Brooklyn Nets transformed their roster this offseason, moving on from aging veterans and taking fliers on young, versatile players with upside. Lonnie Walker IV was among the free agents who saw an opportunity with the new-look Nets, and he’s making the most of it early this season.

After signing for the minimum, Walker sat out Brooklyn’s season-opener but has seen increased minutes in the team's last two games amid injuries to Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, and Spencer Dinwiddie. The 2018 first-round pick has been among the Nets’ most productive players during the pair of appearances, averaging 16.5 points and 3.0 assists on 53.8 percent shooting from three (7-of-13).

Walker’s versatile skillset presents an intriguing fit on a Nets team searching for an offensive identity. The 24-year-old has produced in numerous ways while playing both on and off the ball thus far.

First, he’s shown a quick trigger on spot-up threes, knocking down four in two games while even showing flashes of movement shooting in dribble handoff sets with Ben Simmons.

Walker shot 36.5 percent from three on 4.4 attempts per game for the Lakers last season. In Brooklyn, he's looked very comfortable creating space and pulling from deep off the dribble.

In addition to his hot start from three, Walker has been able to consistently attack the rim, showing a smooth handle, quick acceleration, and athletic finishing ability. That combination of skills should be very attractive to a Nets team that ranked 29th in the NBA in shots at the rim last season.

That rim pressure has also created opportunities for teammates, with Walker dishing out four assists during Monday’s win over Charlotte. The former five-star recruit is a willing passer with impressive pace and vision on drives.

Lastly, Walker has been active off the ball. He’s a high-IQ cutter who recognizes defensive positioning and attacks creases in halfcourt sets.

Walker’s offensive production isn’t coming out of nowhere. Despite an inconsistent role in Los Angeles last season following a series of trade deadline acquisitions, he finished the year averaging 11.7 points on 44.8 percent shooting in 23.2 minutes per game.

He re-emerged in the playoffs, averaging 10.6 points on 54 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three during the Lakers' second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. That included a 15-point fourth-quarter performance in Game 4 to give Los Angeles a 3-1 series lead.

LONNIE WALKER IV SHINES IN GAME 4! 15 points in the 4th quarter as the @Lakers secure a 3-1 series lead! pic.twitter.com/izyQzadxG8 — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2023

With Dinwiddie, Johnson, and Claxton injured, Walker will continue to play extended minutes early this season. However, the former McDonald’s All-American’s versatile skill set could earn him a long-term place in the rotation when Brooklyn gets healthy.