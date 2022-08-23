Full 2022 NBA offseason grades for the Nets after Kevin Durant rescinds trade demand

The Brooklyn Nets have had a whirlwind of a 2022 NBA offseason to say the least. After flaming out of the 2022 NBA playoffs in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, everything appeared to be falling apart for the Nets. Instead, they look poised to enter the 2022-23 season as one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets have managed to weather a storm of trade rumors that have come about thanks to a trade request from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trying to force his way onto the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite weeks of constant rumors, it appears as if both players will end up staying put now, which is an outcome not many could have expected based on the prior events of this offseason.

With Durant and Irving appearing set to stay for the upcoming season, it feels like a good time to take a look at the Nets offseason and assess the work they have put in. Let’s take a look at all the moves the Nets have made this offseason and hand out a final grade for their 2022 NBA offseason.

Brooklyn Nets 2022 offseason grades

2022 NBA Draft

The Nets entered the 2022 NBA Draft without any picks, and didn’t make any moves to acquire more. They did sign three undrafted free agents shortly thereafter, and ended up giving one of them, Alondes Williams, a two-way contract. All in all, there wasn’t much work for the Nets to do here, so they can’t really get a grade given their lack of draft picks. Grade: N/A

Trade market

Lost in the madness of Durant’s trade request was a trade the Nets swung with the Utah Jazz. Brooklyn picked up a solid rotation piece in Royce O’Neale in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick. The deal initially seemed a bit confusing considering the Nets seemed to be on the verge of a rebuild, but it now looks like a fairly solid move.

First, the first-round pick is going to be towards the end of the first round, making it a fairly inconsequential loss for Brooklyn. Chances are it will help Utah more than it would have helped Brooklyn. Second, the Nets needed to shore up their rotation after they got torched by the Celtics in the playoffs. O’Neale is a solid two-way player who can take key minutes in the Nets rotation this upcoming season.

It’s worth noting that the Nets basically let Bruce Brown walk for nothing in free agency, which is a bit confusing, but O’Neale figures to be his replacement. All-in-all, this is a solid deal that looks even better now that Durant is back, although it may have been a bit of an overpay, especially considering they could have opted to re-sign Brown instead. Grade: B

Free agency

Letting Bruce Brown walk was a curious decision, but it was really the only misstep the Nets made in free agency. They managed to re-sign starting center Nicolas Claxton to a cheap deal, and made one of the better signings in the entire league when they scooped up T.J. Warren on a one-year prove it deal. They also made another depth signing in Edmond Sumner, and suddenly, the Nets biggest weakness in their bench looks surprisingly formidable.

Claxton had his struggles throughout the playoffs against Boston, and he clearly has his limitations on both offense and defense, but he can hold his own alongside Durant and Irving, which is precisely what the Nets need right now. Warren has struggled with injuries after breaking out during the 2020 NBA bubble, but his upside is hard not to get excited about. Sumner figures to be a backend of the bench guy, but he has upside as a potential bench option as well.

These moves looked confusing in the moment, but with Durant back, they could prove to be the difference between winning and losing this season. The Nets didn’t make any splashy moves, but it’s clear their free agency work has made them a better team moving forward. Grade: A-

Final Grade: A

There’s a section not included on here that involves holding onto your two best players amid trade drama, and the Nets got an A++ for their work in that category. It was rocky at times, but the Nets managed to deftly avoid losing their two best players, while building the team up around them in the event they stuck around.

Now that they are sticking around, it’s tough not to be effusive in praise for Brooklyn’s front office. They somehow leveraged themselves to a point where they would get a king’s ransom for Durant and Irving if they did trade them, or have a championship contender if they stayed. Now that they are back onboard, the Nets look scary heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Nets needed to play their cards right in order for things to break their way, and they ended up playing them perfectly. There’s a chance they lose Irving for nothing in free agency after the upcoming season, but for now, Brooklyn is once again a title favorite in a crowded Eastern Conference. Their offseason work is a big reason for that, which is why they get a high final grade.