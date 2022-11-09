By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 22 hours ago



The Brooklyn Nets have backed off on hiring Ime Udoka and instead removed the interim tag on Jacque Vaughn to be their official head coach. Sure enough, Joe Tsai and the team considered several factors before making the decision.

After firing Steve Nash, reports emerged that the Nets were going to hire Udoka, and all signs pointed that they were heading to that direction. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, however, there are three known reasons why team opted to go the other way.

For one, the “outcry” from inside and outside the organization was massive. A lot of people criticized the Nets for overlooking Udoka’s character that has been painted on a bad light after his alleged improper affair with a Boston Celtics staffer. Not to mention that there were reportedly “strong voices” who urged Tsai to reconsider the decision since it would only create more controversies for a Brooklyn franchise that has already a lot on its plate.

The fact that the Nets’ investigation and due diligence process were “taking longer than initially expected” also played a role in the decision, as well as the team’s concerns about their ability to contend in light of Kyrie Irving’s suspension.

While Ime Udoka has established himself as a winning coach with the Celtics, it’s just really difficult for the Nets to hire him given the circumstances. Furthermore, as the backlash on his rumored hiring indicates, it would be sending the wrong message that Brooklyn prioritizes winning over values.

At least the Nets can finally move on from the controversy and just focus on winning basketball games. Since Jacque Vaughn took over, the Nets have gone 2-1.