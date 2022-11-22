Published November 22, 2022

By Erik Slater · 5 min read

Ben Simmons was asked Tuesday if Joel Embiid’s absence from his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia takes away from the hype surrounding the game.

“The fans will make up for it,” he replied with a laugh. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s gonna be fun.”

Simmons will take the floor at Wells Fargo Center Tuesday for the first time since the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to Atlanta in the 2021 playoffs. The three-time All-Star scored just five points in that game, after which head coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid took jabs at him. Simmons’ departure from The City of Brotherly Love proved hostile last year as the former number-one pick sat out the first 54 games of the season before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

Simmons has found his stride in Brooklyn’s last three games after struggling early, averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 22 of 26 (84.6 percent) shooting during the span. The former Sixer did appear in Philadelphia on the Nets’ bench during a 129-100 blowout win last March. He did not play, but the boo birds were flying in full force, with a host of fans even waiting outside Brooklyn’s hotel to heckle the former Sixer on his way to the bus.

Ben Simmons sneaking out of hotel trying to avoid heckling fans. @FOX29phillypic.twitter.com/VjnQipa6n2 — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) March 10, 2022

Seth Curry, who came to Brooklyn with Ben Simmons in the Harden trade, said he expects the fans to bring a similar energy this time around.

“It’s going to be a hostile environment for Ben,” Curry said. “I mean, Philly fans are passionate. I’m sure they got some stuff they want to get off their chest when Ben’s out there on the floor.”

Simmons said Tuesday’s game presents a unique opportunity for him during his re-acclimation following a year-long layoff.

“I’m so excited to play. I can’t wait, it’s going to be fun,” he said. “It’s going to be an opportunity for me, you know, I’ve never been in this situation, so I’ve got to appreciate it and take it all in.”

“Every game is a hurdle for me,” he continued. “You know, in terms of just building and coming back from the injury, and then being away from the game for a year. So I take it day by day, that’s what I’ve been saying.”

Simmons earned a long list of accolades during four years with the 76ers. Despite his tumultuous relationship with the fanbase, the Aussie said he has fond memories of the city.

“I had a lot of great moments,” Simmons said. “A lot of ups and downs. This is where I became a man I feel like, so I’ve always had a lot of respect for Philly in that way. And the fanbase. You know, it’s a special fanbase. But I’ve got a lot of love for Philly.”

The 76ers will also be without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey Tuesday, but with Simmons playing center for Brooklyn, Embiid’s absence looms largest. The 28-year-old has continued his brilliance from last season, averaging a career-high 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 12 games this year.

Despite past issues, Simmons spoke highly of his time as Embiid’s teammate.

“We had a lot of highlights, and we had a lot of great times,” Ben Simmons said. “I got a lot of love for Joel too. Obviously it didn’t work out, but that’s life and not everything works out in your favor. So I wish him the best, obviously not a championship against us, but the best.”

The duo’s relationship appeared to reach a boiling point after Simmons infamously passed up an open dunk in the fourth quarter of the Game 7 loss to Atlanta, with Embiid pointing out the play postgame.

“I mean, I’ll be honest. I thought the turning point was when we — I don’t know how to say it — but I thought the turning point was just we had an open shot and we made one free throw and we missed the other and then they came down and scored,” Embiid said.

Simmons appeared on The Old Man and the Three podcast with J.J. Redick ahead of this season. He said the fallout from the Atlanta series added to issues he was already dealing with and agreed that Rivers and Embiid threw him under the bus following game 7.

“I’m already dealing with a lot just in life like a lot of people do, but it got to a point where after that series, I’m getting it from the people you’re supposed to get that support from or that comfort from, so it was a toll on me and mentally it killed me,” Simmons said. “I had no energy for anything, I was just in a dark place. Everyone goes through different struggles, some bigger than others, but everyone has their own battles and I think that was tough for me, just knowing I didn’t have that support from teammates.”

Despite his kind words about Embiid Tuesday, Simmons said he has not spoken with his former teammate.

“You’re not cool with everybody,” he said of their lack of a relationship. “You know, you’re not texting everybody. I think there’s just certain people that you just don’t talk to all the time.”

Ben Simmons on his relationship with Joel Embiid: “You’re not cool with everybody… I think there’s certain people that just you don’t talk to all the time.” Says he had a lot of great times with Embiid and wishes him the best. pic.twitter.com/8DZB4RMYTV — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 22, 2022

Simmons was asked if he would talk to Embiid before or after the game.

“Yeah, we’re gonna do our secret handshake,” he replied sarcastically with a laugh.

Despite a slew of injuries, Philadelphia comes into Tuesday at 8-8 after winning three of their last four. Brooklyn sits at 8-9 after two straight wins. Simmons’ recent success has offered a silver lining for a Nets team engulfed in dysfunction to start the season.

The former All-Star appears to be gradually returning to his old physical self following offseason back surgery and a knee ailment early this year. While Philadelphia’s unruly crowd presents a new challenge, Simmons said his approach won’t change as he looks to continue building upon recent success.

“Staying aggressive, pushing the ball, finding my guys, and then, just being relentless honestly,” Ben Simmons pointed out as areas he continues to focus on. “Just staying in attack mode all game.”

“Just pushing each day. Whether I’m having a bad game or a good game, just knowing I’m building, he continued. “Making those little plays and just continuing to build on what I’ve been doing. You see the last few games I’m getting closer and closer, but I’ve got to keep that up.”