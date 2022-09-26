NBA media day is today, and Brooklyn Nets’ star Ben Simmons has an update on his status for the upcoming season.

When asked if he’ll be ready to play in the Nets’ first games of the season, this was Ben Simmons’ response.

“That’s the goal. That’s the plan.”

Ben Simmons joined the Brooklyn Nets in early February in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that involved James Harden. Simmons infamously did not play a single game for the Sixers and sat out during the playoffs. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant didn’t win the Nets a single playoff game and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

It was a bizarre situation in Brooklyn last season surrounding Ben Simmons’ playing status, but it seems that he is ready to turn the page and contribute to the Nets this year. Because he has missed so much time, the media and fans forget what a skilled player he is. He is an elite defender and driver to the hoop, and although his jump shot is lacking, he is still a game changer.

It’s been a bizarre offseason for the Nets as well with all the drama going on with Kevin Durant and the front office. Despite all the drama, it looks like Kyrie, KD, and Ben Simmons will finally play together on the same court.

Ben Simmons was asked about all of the offseason drama in Brooklyn.

“It was a lot going on, but for me, I gotta focus on my health and getting back to the court,” Simmons said. “So that was my priority. Besides that, I’ll worry about what I can control. Everything else, that’s what it was, so for me, I had to prepare for the team.”

Brooklyn Nets fans are hoping Ben Simmons suits up come October. The Nets will battle with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener on October 19th. Will Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all play together for the first time? Nets fans are certainly hoping to see the new big three bring them some wins in Brooklyn this year.