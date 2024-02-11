Ben Simmons is confident he can get back to his former self.

Former No.1 draft pick and NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons has had a rough few seasons recently, but he appears to be maintaining a positive outlook.

Despite playing just 42 games over the past two seasons and in 11 of the Brooklyn Nets' 52 games this year as a result of several injuries and a holdout in his final year with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons told reporters that he is confident he will eventually be healthy consistently.

“Feeling better. It takes time. Just one of those things where [it's] just up and down each day, but I'm just staying with it. The storm doesn't last forever. I'm going to get back to where I was. Staying on it. Each day is a day to get better,” Simmons said after the Nets' 123-103 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Ben Simmons: “The storm doesn’t last forever. I’m going to get back to where I was.” pic.twitter.com/3ZsRmoBXWo — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 11, 2024

Simmons had one of his best games as a member of the Nets on Saturday; he scored a season-high 13 points, in addition to recording three rebounds, five assists, a season-high three steals, and two blocks. It also marked the first time he had played in three consecutive games in more than three months.

Ben Simmons' rocky three years

Simmons' health and commitment to basketball have remained concerns among fans since the 2021 NBA playoffs, during which Simmons, then a member of the 76ers, passed up an open look at the basket in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. After the Sixers lost 103-96, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said he wasn't sure if Simmons could be the point guard of a championship contender.

Months after the playoff disappointment, Simmons demanded a trade and sat out of training camp. The 76ers eventually granted his trade request and sent him to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022. Despite this, Simmons did not play the entire 2021-22 season.

Just over a month after being traded to Brooklyn, Simmons was ruled out for the rest of the season after herniating a disk in his back. Despite hope he would return during the Nets' first-round playoff series, Simmons did not and underwent back surgery in May 2022.

Simmons finally debuted for the Nets in October 2022 and stayed relatively healthy while playing in 42 of the Nets' first 58 games, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while attempting a career-low 5.6 field goals per game. A knee injury and continued back issues, including a nerve impingement, knocked Simmons out for the rest of the season, however, as he did not play in any of the Nets' 24 games after the All-Star break.

Simmons played in six of the first seven games this season, but he sustained another nerve impingement in his back in early November, which kept him out until Jan. 29 when Simmons returned against the Utah Jazz.

Simmons is currently averaging 7.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists per game this year.