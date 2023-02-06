Brooklyn Nets point-forward Ben Simmons is expected to return to the team’s lineup Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns after missing five games with left knee soreness. Simmons was ruled out Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers but could have been available had the game not been the front end of a back-to-back, according to head coach Jacque Vaughn.

“Ben is actually available and could go tonight but he is not going because he wouldn’t play in the back-to-back,” Vaughn said. “So he is highly probable or he probably will go tomorrow night.”

Vaughn said Friday that Simmons received an MRI on the knee, which came up clean. The 26-year-old missed four games earlier this season with soreness and swelling in the same knee. The flare-up comes during one of Simmons’ worst stretches of the season. The three-time All-Star averaged 5.7 points on just 5.2 shots per game in January.

T.J. Warren will return Monday after missing four games with a left shin contusion. Like Ben Simmons, Warren had also struggled during a stretch before being sidelined. The 28-year-old averaged 3.2 points while playing 12.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances. Warren had been one of Brooklyn’s top bench pieces during 19 appearances before that span, averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting.

Seth Curry will miss the matchup with Los Angeles after exiting Saturday’s win over Washington with an adductor strain. Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving as the guard’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks was made official through the league office Monday. Cam Thomas will look to lead the Nets offense after scoring a career-high 44 points in the win over the Wizards.