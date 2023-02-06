Nets big man Ben Simmons is listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Clippers after missing Brooklyn’s last four games with left knee soreness.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said that Simmons went through an individual workout Saturday. The 26-year-old received an MRI Friday, which came up clean. Simmons missed four games earlier this season with soreness and swelling in the same knee. The first-year Net was having one of his worst stretches of the season prior to the absence, averaging 5.7 points on just 5.2 shots per game over 11 games in January.

T.J. Warren, who has also missed the Nets’ last four games due to a left shin contusion, is listed as probable. Like Simmons, Warren’s production had also taken a dive during a stretch without Kevin Durant prior to the injury. The 28-year-old averaged 3.2 points while playing 12.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances. Warren had been one of Brooklyn’s top bench pieces during 19 games prior to that span, averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting.

Seth Curry will miss the matchup with Los Angeles after exiting Saturday’s win over Washington with an adductor strain. The guard has struggled to find a rhythm over his last three games, averaging 7.3 points on 9-of-26 (34.6 percent) shooting from the field and 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from three.

Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving for the second straight game after trading the All-Star guard to Dallas Sunday for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian-Finney Smith and draft picks. Cam Thomas will continue to shoulder a heavy offensive burden after scoring a career-high 44 points Saturday. Warren’s return will provide the Nets with another scoring option for the front end of a back-to-back with Phoenix coming to town Tuesday.