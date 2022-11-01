Right before the bombshell Steve Nash firing, the Brooklyn Nets announced Ben Simmons will miss his second consecutive game Tuesday while dealing with left knee soreness.

Simmons appeared on Brooklyn’s injury report Monday prior to the team’s 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers. The three-time All-Star had not missed a game this season prior. Before his departure, Nash did not offer specifics on the nature of the injury pregame Monday.

“Ben just has a sore knee, that’s all I know really,” Nash said. “Tomorrow we’ll have to monitor it and see how it is, but tonight he’s out and we’ll see how the knee is tomorrow and if he’s able to roll.”

The 26-year-old underwent back surgery this offseason and has yet to look like himself athletically this season. Simmons has been noticeably hesitant offensively, averaging 6.2 points on just 5.7 shots per game. The three-time All-Star has shown discomfort on several occasions after initiating contact when driving to the rim.

Monday’s injury update was the first report of knee soreness for Ben Simmons since joining Brooklyn.

Brooklyn also ruled out guard Seth Curry for the second straight game. Curry is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The 31-year-old made his season debut Saturday, shooting 0-of-5 from 3-point range in 18 minutes. Nash said pregame Monday that Curry’s recovery is still an ongoing process.

“I think Seth feels like he’s got a little bit of a ways to go before he’s at his best,” Nash said.

Curry played 17 games for Brooklyn after joining the team as part of the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade at last year’s trade deadline. The sharpshooter was productive, averaging 14.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting from 3-point range despite battling the ankle injury.

The Nets will look to start their first winning streak of the season as they get back to action Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls before road matchups with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets later this week. Jacque Vaughn will be the interim head coach with Nash out of the picture.