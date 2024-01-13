Ben Simmons' work ethic amid criticism and injury is admired by his teammates.

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a heavy midseason slump. Brooklyn has lost six of its last seven games. Moreover, star point forward Ben Simmons has missed most of the Nets' season due to injury. Harry Giles III defended Simmons amid heavy criticisms of his ability.

There is more to Ben Simmons' Nets tenure than meets the eye

There is no question about Ben Simmons' basketball potential. The Australian star is a three-time NBA All-Star and made the All-Defensive team twice. However, fans have jumped on the forward for his recurring injuries, and many question his love or motivation for the game.

Harry Giles shut down unfair criticisms of Simmons' mentality amid his impending return from injury:

“I don't think it's fair. If you haven't been through injuries you can't judge. And I feel like if you're not an athlete and you don't play sports at a certain level—when the grind is every day—I don't think you can relate or speak on that topic,” Giles told Hoop Chats Emily Austin.

As a teammate, Giles knows how Ben Simmons operates day-to-day amid his injury and sees the commitment the star puts into his craft.

“I know he loves the game, he's working so he loves to do [it], but it's tough when you keep coming up short. It's hard to explain, but if you go through it, you understand. It ain't like he quit…he's working to get back so I think that tells it all,” Giles asserted.

Fans and analysts are understandably critical, as they miss the explosive play Simmons once displayed. He has had trouble staying on the court, but that does not mean he cannot get back to the level he once was at.

All in all, Nets fans have reason to remain patient and be excited for his return, given Giles' comments.

The Brooklyn backup center said it best: “He's got to take his time, block out the outside noise, and just focus on himself.”