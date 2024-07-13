The Brooklyn Nets' decision to trade Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks shocked the NBA world. However, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez knew such a move was always in the cards. In the months leading up to the deal, owner Joe Tsai commented on the importance of sustainability.

While trading Bridges to a crosstown rival was difficult optically, Brooklyn's return (five first-round picks, one first-round pick swap, and one second-round pick) laid the foundation for long-term success.

“I think [general manager] Sean [Marks] said it. I was going through a process. We knew that we wanted to do something sustainable, and we wanted to win and build something very special,” Fernandez told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto at Team Canada's training camp. “There were different avenues to do it, and this was a possible one. We just could not control what other teams would offer, so we would have to sit and wait. He had different avenues to get there.”

“When the opportunity presented itself, he called me, and I knew before it came out to the media. I was very excited because I know how the NBA works, and I know how good you can get when you have assets, flexibility, and so forth. I’m just very excited.”

Jordi Fernandez prepares for long-term build with Brooklyn

Brooklyn's assets and flexibility will come at a price over the coming seasons. Without Bridges, the Nets have one of the NBA's worst rosters. If Marks moves off veterans such as Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanović, and Dennis Schroder, they could challenge for the league's worst record in 2024-25.

It's a reality Fernandez was prepared for when he interviewed for the job.

“It’s very important to be upfront when you’re hiring a coach,” Marks said. “For them to know, ‘Hey look, there's a variety of different pathways that we can go down.' We knew the flexibility that we had in terms of the roster, the salary cap, the salaries that we had, that this could be one of them. We're not gonna shy away from that. So he knew well ahead that this was an avenue that we could be going down and he has bought in completely.”

Nets shift focus towards top draft pick, player development

While no coach takes kindly to losing, Fernandez will have the luxury of low expectations in his first lead gig. With Marks executing a move to regain control of his 2025 and 2026 draft picks from the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn has its eye on a top selection next June. In the meantime, the team's new-look coaching staff will be tasked with developing young prospects like Cam Thomas, Noah Clowney, Dariq Whitehead and Jalen Wilson.

“The expectations are to get better every day, to be connected, and to do what’s best for the team,” Fernandez said. “If we do that every single day, we’re going to be fine. I need everybody in the organization to understand that it’s not something you say one day. You’ve got to put the work into it… At the end of the day, wins and losses are going to take care of themselves. We’re not extremely worried about that. I’m worried about how hard we play, how we support each other, and how we challenge each other.”

“We’re going to be building something very special, so I’m very happy for us. Other than that, there’s never a second guess. I’ve never second-guessed anything in my life. I know what’s in front of us, what’s the adversity that we’re going to face, and my job is going to be a problem-solver, make those guys work, make the program build a culture and identity, and that’s how we’re going to go with it.”