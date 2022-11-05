Nets, Anti-Defamation League reach out to Amazon to remove antisemitic film that Kyrie Irving promoted

Amid all the talks about Kyrie Irving promoting the film and book “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a lot of people questioned why no one was talking about how easily accessible it is on Amazon. Well, the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) are taking action in that regard.

According to Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the Nets and ADL have sent a letter to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other leaders of the e-commerce giant in order to address the issue. They wanted Amazon to either remove the film and book in question, or if they don’t want to take it off their platform, add an explanation about the antisemitic tropes and controversial themes it features instead.

It remains to be seen how Bezos and Amazon will respond to the Nets and ADL’s request, though the company could very well face a major backlash if they don’t act on it swiftly. After all, it has already created a major controversy and a lot of eyes are focused on it.

To recall, when Irving shared a link to the said movie on his social media pages, he was met with several criticisms. Many accused him of promoting antisemitism because of his support for the film. The Nets star also refused to apologize for his move before, even saying that the labels on him being antisemitic were not justified.

The Nets eventually decided to suspend Irving after efforts to talk and educate him about the real issue went in vain. After the decision, however, Irving has since released a statement to take responsibility for his mistake and apologize.