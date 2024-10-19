The Brooklyn Nets have waived former No. 7 pick Killian Hayes, the team announced Saturday. Hayes missed all four of Brooklyn's preseason games due to a hip injury after signing an Exhibit 10 contract. He's expected to pursue a deal with the Nets' G-League affiliate, sources told ClutchPoints.

After three and a half disappointing seasons, the Detroit Pistons waived Hayes midway through 2023-24. While the 6-foot-5 point guard flashed capabilities as a defender, he struggled to make an impact offensively, shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 27.7 percent of his threes. Hayes said early in training camp that his outside shot was the primary focus of his offseason training.

He'll now rehab his hip injury in Long Island while awaiting an opportunity with Brooklyn.

Nets convert Tyrese Martin to two-way contract

In other roster movies, the Nets signed Tyrese Martin to their final two-way contract and waived Amari Bailey. Both players were also on Exhibit 10 contracts.

A 6-foot-6 wing, Martin was the 51st pick in the 2022 draft. He spent his first season with the Atlanta Hawks before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves G-League affiliate in 2023-24. The 25-year-old averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 45/32/83 shooting splits over 39 appearances with the Iowa Wolves last season.

Martin appeared in all four of Brooklyn's preseason games, averaging 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.0 minutes per game. He joins Jaylen Martin and Jacky Cui as Brooklyn's two-way signings.

Like Hayes, Bailey is expected to pursue an opportunity with Long Island. The guard signed with Brooklyn after one season with the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him 41st overall in the 2023 draft out of UCLA. He appeared in 10 NBA games as a rookie, spending most of his time in the G-League, where he averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals on 45/36/71 shooting splits over 36 appearances with the Greensboro Swarm.

The Nets will open the regular season on Oct. 23 with a road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.