Published November 19, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets will have decisions to make on each of their stars moving forward. If they continue to struggle, there is a very real chance that Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons will all be available via trade. However, NBA insider Chris Haynes recently reported that trading Irving could prove to be a challenge.

“I can’t sit here and lie to you and say that there is much value in trading for Kyrie [Irving]. I’m on the phones with a lot of teams,” Haynes said. “His name is not really coming up, even for the Los Angeles Lakers who he was tied to for much of the offseason.”

Talent obviously isn’t the question for Irving. Instead, a mixture of drama, controversy, and unreliability are the reasons teams may be hesitant to acquire the superstar point guard.

Kyrie Irving is expected to return from his suspension this weekend. Kevin Durant offered his reaction to Kyrie’s impending Nets return.

“We’re all looking forward to it. We’re playing a different brand of basketball than we were when he left. I know Coach is looking forward to adding just another weapon,” Durant said, per HoopsHype.

The next couple of weeks will go a long way in determining the Nets’ potential trade decisions on their stars. Kyrie Irving could boost his stock with a drama-free next few months. But nothing so far during his Nets tenure indicates that things will come easy moving forward.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kyrie in Brooklyn.