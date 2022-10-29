Nets issue initial statement on Kyrie Irving’s apparent support of antisemitic film

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving has always been a positive, dynamic contributor on the court, capable of dazzling crowds with his vast array of tricks. To start the season, Irving has posted monster scoring numbers even as the Nets have scuffled to a 1-4 start amid a tough schedule to begin the year.

However, there always exists the potential for something wrong to unfold for Irving off the court, and surely enough, his latest antics on Twitter may land him on hot water yet again from both pundits and fans. The 30-year old point guard recently tweeted out his apparent support for “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”, a film with overt antisemitic themes, which, especially in light of the recent Kanye West controversy, should be a concerning sign for the Nets brass.

When asked by Nets Daily about Kyrie Irving’s endorsement of the aforementioned film, the Nets clearly denounced all forms of discrimination, even if they didn’t dive into any specifics on whether they’d take any actions towards the much-maligned guard.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time,” their initial statement reads.

Nets Daily clarified that while the Nets didn’t mention Irving by name, their statement is a “direct response to a request for comment on the postings”.

For all of Kyrie Irving’s talk about racial equality, it seems as if he has forgotten to look at the plight of other minorities, who have also experienced a lot of hatred over the course of human history. This is not a contest between which marginalized group has been through worse. It’s not a good look for Irving to, in the process of trying to build up the Black community, appear to bring down other groups of people just to fuel his cause.

Nonetheless, this is just another chapter in Irving’s troubling history of divisive, to say the least, ideologies and viewpoints. He has been resolute in his stance not to take the COVID vaccine and he recently shared a conspiracy video originally posted by noted far-right personality Alex Jones in 2002. And who could forget about the time when Irving thought the world was flat?

It’s difficult to see the Nets actually levying some legitimate repercussions for Kyrie Irving, with his star privileges and whatnot. It remains to be seen, however, just until when he’ll be worth the headache.