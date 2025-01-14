The Brooklyn Nets could welcome back two top offensive players during a key draft positioning matchup. Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell are questionable for Tuesday's road meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers. Johnson has missed the last five games due to a right ankle sprain, while Russell has missed four straight due to a right shin contusion.

With Cam Thomas also sidelined by a hamstring strain, the Nets have posted the NBA's worst offensive rating offense (101.0) during a five-game losing streak. Brooklyn has averaged 101.4 points and 15.8 turnovers on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 30.8 percent from three.

Tyrese Martin and Keon Johnson have stepped in as the team's lead ball-handlers amid the slew of injuries. Martin has averaged 14.6 points and 2.6 assists on 39/32/53 shooting splits during the losing streak, while Johnson has posted 13.4 points and 4.6 assists on 36/39/90 splits.

Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell's returns could get Nets offense back on track

After the team welcomed back Ben Simmons during its last two games, Johnson and Russell's returns would further stabilize the Nets' reeling offense. Simmons is questionable for the Blazers matchup on the front end of a back-to-back due to lower back injury management/left knee soreness. Nic Claxton is also questionable due to right hamstring tightness.

Johnson has had a career-best season while stepping into an expanded role following Mikal Bridges' departure. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has averaged 19.5 points per game on 50/44/90 shooting splits. He ranks fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage among 60 players attempting at least six per game, trailing only Zach LaVine, Kyrie Irving and Norman Powell.

The 28-year-old is coming off his second right ankle injury of the season, having also sprained it during a Nov. 25 win over the Golden State Warriors. Johnson is at the center of trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline, with executives pegging him as one of the NBA's most sought-after players.

Russell's return will offer the Nets a dribble-pass-shoot threat, something they've lacked nearly every game since trading Dennis Schroder. The veteran point guard injured his shin during his third game after Brooklyn reacquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers. He was effective during his first two appearances, averaging 16.5 points, 10.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game on 50.0 percent shooting.

After the Nets' overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers will also be crucial for draft positioning. Portland is a half-game behind Brooklyn for sixth place in the draft lottery standings.

The Trail Blazers have won four of their last nine and enter the matchup on two days' rest. Deni Avdija (right ankle sprain) and Dalano Banton (illness) are questionable, while Jerami Grant (face contusion) will miss his eighth straight game due to a face contusion.