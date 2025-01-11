The Brooklyn Nets have shifted their focus toward draft positioning during the second half of 2024-25. After pivoting to a rebuild this summer, the team seemingly committed to a hard tank during the last month, trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith. Brooklyn has taken a cautious approach to recent injuries, with Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons missing extended stretches.

The Nets exceeded expectations early this season, winning nine of their first 20 games. However, a 1-7 stretch amid their roster shakeup and injury struggles has them within striking distance of top-five odds in next June's draft lottery. Brooklyn sits a half-game up on the Portland Trail Blazers for sixth place in the lottery standings and three games back of the Utah Jazz for fifth.

The Nets' next two games are against Utah and Portland. Both road matchups could prove critical in determining their draft lottery position.

Three months into the season, the lottery landscape has begun to take shape. The Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors hold the top three positions, which receive a 14.0 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick. The Charlotte Hornets, Jazz, Nets and Trail Blazers sit in the 4-7 spots, respectively.

Climbing to the top of that second tier will be crucial for Brooklyn if it hopes to secure a top-4 selection. The Nets spent much of the last several weeks in the No. 7 spot, which holds a 32.0 percent chance at a top-4 pick and a 7.5 percent chance at the No. 1 pick. However, those odds increase to 42.1 percent and 10.5 percent for the No. 5 spot and 48.1 percent and 12.5 percent for the No. 4 spot.

With Portland and Utah directly behind and in front of Brooklyn, the next two games could propel the Nets forward or set them back.

How the Nets proceed with injuries to their key players during the two-game stretch could significantly affect the outcome. Cam Thomas has been ruled out for Brooklyn's road trip after he re-injured his left hamstring. While Ben Simmons returned for Friday's 124-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Cam Johnson (right ankle sprain) and D'Angelo Russell (right shin contusion) remained out.

Johnson has missed the Nets' last four games, while Russell has missed the last three. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Friday that both players were day-to-day.

Utah has won two of its last four games. However, the Jazz will be on the second night of a back-to-back against the Nets, as they'll face the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday. Jordan Clarkson (left Plantar Fasciitis), John Collins (left hip injury management) and Keyonte George (left heel inflammation) have all been ruled out for the Suns matchup.

Meanwhile, Portland has won four of its last eight games. The Trail Blazers will face the Miami Heat on Saturday and have a day off before Tuesday's meeting with the Nets.