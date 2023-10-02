The Brooklyn Nets are entering training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season with a much different vibe than in recent years with starpower such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This year, the Nets are focused on growth and opportunity, as a new era has begun with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson as the young faces of the franchise.

However, the Nets will begin training camp without one of their key contributors, as Johnson recently received some not so good injury news. According to the team, Johnson sustained a mild left hamstring strain during an on-court workout last week and he will miss the start of training camp. No further updates have been given as to when he will possibly resume basketball activities and re-join the team on the court.

Johnson, 27, was included in the same trade as Bridges that sent Durant to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the trade deadline last season. In 25 games with the Nets, he averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range. As a result of his contributions, the team awarded Johnson with a four-year, $108 million extension in free agency.

This offseason, Johnson had spent time growing as a talent on the wing with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. There, he scored just 21 points in 76 total minutes of play on 5-16 (31.3 percent) shooting from three-point range.

Injuries are the last thing the Nets want to be dealing with right now, especially since there are question marks surrounding where they will find overall production on their roster. Outside of Bridges and Johnson, a lot of uncertainty surrounds Brooklyn's offense.

While this is certainly not the news Nets' fans want to hear entering training camp, there does not seem to be too much concern that Johnson will miss an extended period of time. This appears to be a minor injury and there is hope that Cam will be available once the season begins for the Nets on October 25. Whether or not he will be available for any of the team's four preseason games is yet to be determined.

Coming off a 45-37 season in which they made the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, Brooklyn enters the 2023-24 campaign looking to prove their doubters wrong. This is a team that has a lot of potential for growth, but they will need their main stars in Bridges and Johnson healthy to achieve their aspirations.