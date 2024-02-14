The Nets are finally nearing full-strength.

The only Brooklyn Net left on the injury report is nearing his return. After missing the team's last eight games due to left adductor tightness, Cam Johnson is expected to play Wednesday vs. the Boston Celtics.

The extended absence is one of several lower extremity injuries the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has battled this season. After signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract this summer, Johnson missed the entire preseason due to a left hamstring strain he suffered days before training camp. He returned for the season opener but suffered a left calf strain that sidelined him for seven games.

When on the floor, Johnson has yet to live up to the hefty financial commitment Brooklyn made to him this offseason. The 28-year-old has averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 46/40/74 shooting splits over 40 appearances.

Johnson's return will come days after the Nets welcomed Lonnie Walker IV and Day'Ron Sharpe back to their lineup. Walker missed six games due to a left hamstring strain, while Sharpe was sidelined for over a month due to a hyperextended knee. The team also inserted Dennis Schroder to the lineup after acquiring the veteran point guard from the Toronto Raptors for Spencer Dinwiddie at the deadline.

With Wednesday being Brooklyn's final game before the All-Star break, Johnson and co. will have a week off to reach full strength ahead of a 28-game stretch to close the regular season. The Nets have underwhelmed thus far while battling injuries to several key rotation pieces. Jacque Vaughn's squad has posted a 21-31 record, good for 11th in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the play-in tournament.