The Brooklyn Nets' offense has plummeted to the bottom of the NBA with Cam Thomas sidelined. Thomas has missed Brooklyn's last nine games due to a hamstring strain. While the team said it would reevaluate the fourth-year guard after a six-game road trip, Jordi Fernandez did not have an update on Thomas' timeline on Tuesday.

“No [update]. He's just [doing] on-court activities with no contact. He’s done a great job. Everything looks good,” the head coach said.

Thomas missed a month earlier this season due to a left hamstring strain. He returned for two games before reaggravating the injury during a Jan. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cam Thomas' return timeline remains unclear amid Nets struggles

Thomas has continued his offensive development while emerging as the Nets' No. 1 option this season after Mikal Bridges' departure. The 24-year-old has averaged 24.7 points on 45/38/88 shooting splits over 19 appearances.

But with Thomas sidelined and several other players battling injuries, the Nets' offense has been among the worst in the league during a 1-8 stretch. They rank dead last offensively during that span, averaging 100.9 points and 16.4 turnovers per game on 42.2 percent shooting from the field and 32.8 percent from three.

Brooklyn has cautiously approached injuries lately as it aims to boost its draft position. Following its recent cold stretch, the team holds the sixth-best odds in the draft lottery standings, with a 37.2 percent chance of landing a top-four pick and a 9.0 percent chance of the No. 1 pick. They sit one game back of the Charlotte Hornets for fifth and 2.5 back of the New Orleans Pelicans for fourth.

While winning will not be Brooklyn's top priority during the second half of the season, Thomas' performance upon his return could help determine the value of his next contract. The 2021 first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie deal and will be a restricted free agent this summer.