This is seemingly deja vu all over again for the Brooklyn Nets. Last season, they lost Kevin Durant for a couple of weeks due to an injury. This year, they are once again without Durant for an extended period after he injured his knee. Naturally, that was a big talking point amongst fans. When Kyrie Irving was asked about this, he gave a mostly normal answer… until the end, where he seemingly took a jab at former teammate James Harden, per Hoopshype’s video.

Kyrie Irving on why Kevin Durant’s absence (from Nets) could have a different impact this season compared to last year: “Well, I’m consistently in the lineup. That helps. We also don’t have halfway in anybody in the locker room.”

Kyrie Irving on why Kevin Durant's absence could have a different impact this season compared to last year: "Well, I’m consistently in the lineup. That helps. We also don't have halfway in anybody in the locker room." SHOTS FIRED? pic.twitter.com/p2xMKKZrSM — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 16, 2023

Remember, James Harden requested a trade from the Nets after joining the same team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The trio were touted as the new dominant team in the league. However, injuries to all three players (and Irving’s… run-in with the vaccine) hampered their potential, souring Harden on the idea of their team-up.

The Nets are faring well without Kevin Durant this time around, and that’s thanks to Irving stepping up as the lead guard. After taking a small step back behind Durant’s brilliance, the point guard is showing off why he’s one of the best players in the league. It’s been a team effort for Brooklyn, but Irving is certainly pulling a lot of the weight.

Thankfully, Durant’s injury doesn’t seem to be as bad as last season’s injury. The Nets expect their star to return sooner. When he comes back, expect Irving and co. to start putting on a show again for everyone.