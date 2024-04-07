Many will view Saturday's Brooklyn Nets-Detroit Pistons matchup as meaningless. However, for Dorian Finney-Smith, it will be unlike any other game he has played in his lifetime.
After receiving parole in July following a 28-year prison sentence, Finney-Smith's father, Elbert Smith, will be in attendance to watch him play for the first time. Following months of communication with Virginia Department of Corrections officials, Smith was granted permission to leave the state and travel to New York.
Finney-Smith said he's had the game circled in anticipation.
“I ain't gonna lie to you. For about two weeks I've been telling Dennis [Smith Jr.] the days he's gonna come and stuff like that. So definitely, definitely important. I knew it was coming,” he said. “I try not to make it more than what it is, but it's definitely important. I'm human, so I can't say I ain't gonna think about it… Obviously, I know he was watching when he was watching in prison, but ain’t nothing like being there. I’m just happy he’s here.”
Dorian Finney-Smith receives help to reunite with father
In 1995, Smith and his partner Diefen McGann went to a Virginia Beach auto shop to collect a debt from Willie Anderson, each bringing a handgun with them, according to court documents obtained by Brad Towsend of the Dallas Morning News. After a fight broke out, Anderson attempted to secure McGann's gun. Smith told police that he lunged toward Anderson with a knife, forcing him to let go of the gun. McGann then fired three shots at Anderson, killing him.
Both Smith and McGann were charged with first-degree murder, but McGann pleaded down to voluntary manslaughter and served five years in prison. However, Smith rejected the same plea deal at the recommendation of his lawyer since he did not fire the shots. The case went to trial, where Smith was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and sentenced to 44 years in prison.
After nearly three decades, Finney-Smith's former team, the Dallas Mavericks, stepped in over the last three years to help secure his father's freedom. Mavericks governor Mark Cuban and his company's chief of staff, Jason Lutin, were tasked with helping Finney-Smith explore legal avenues in his father's case. They turned to Jerry Kilgore, a former Virginia attorney and the state's 2005 Republican nominee for governor.
In July, the Virginia Parole Board voted 3-0 to grant Smith's conditional freedom. Cuban and other Mavs franchise leaders provided written testimonials for the hearing, all vouching for Finney-Smith's character. Former Mavs and current Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle also joined the meeting virtually.
“I'm just happy we could help,” Cuban told Townsend. “We are indescribably appreciative to Mr. Kilgore and glad for Doe Doe [Finney-Smith's nickname] and his dad. Doe is a special guy. He deserves this.”
The Nets granted Finney-Smith a one-day leave to travel to Virginia before Christmas. He made the trip and reunited with his father for the first time since he was a baby.
They'll now check another box off their bucket list when Smith watches him play at Barclays Center on Saturday.
“I know it's gonna be significant for him and he's gonna handle it like a pro,” interim head coach Kevin Ollie said. “He's gonna compartmentalize and he's going out there and do his job, but I imagine that he’ll have some special joy inside for his dad to watch him finally play. So, hopefully, he can go out there and do his thing… I know he will. He's an ultimate pro when it comes to things like this, so I don't expect anything different from him.”
Dorian Finney-Smith on his father seeing him play in person tonight for the first time ever:
“I try not to make it more than what it is, but it's definitely important. I'm human, so I can't say I ain't gonna think about it. But it's gonna be fun… My momma talks a lot of… pic.twitter.com/WWIfVO4UtX
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 6, 2024
Smith arrived in New York on Friday with Finney-Smith’s mother, Desiree. His son said he's been taking in the scenes, comparing the Brooklyn landscape to the last time he was there in 1994.
"Nothing compares to this moment." – @doefinney_10 on his father Elbert watching him play for the first time. pic.twitter.com/F2uzGrObSf
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 7, 2024
“I feel like he doesn't care what happens; he’s just happy to be smiling since he got off the plane,” Dorian Finney-Smith said. “It's gonna be fun. I know my momma talk a lot of trash,” he said. “So I ain't got to worry about him, because my momma gonna do all the talking… Right now, he'd be saying I got the skill from my momma and the toughness from him.”
“He ain't really too athletic, but he's big, so he just says we get our toughness and roughness from him. So, shout out to him, he says we need to go out here and play like some gorillas, not no chimpanzees. So that's what we're gonna do.”