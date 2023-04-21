A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets was anything but short in action. In the thick of it all was Nets big man Nic Claxton putting up a formidable fight against Sixers superstar Joel Embiid. At one point, however, Claxton got a little bit too excited in his one-on-one battle with Embiid, and it ended up costing the Nets center his place on the court.

For his part, however, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green does not believe Claxton was in the wrong. Green believes that the Nets center had every right to flex on Embiid right after putting him on a poster — a move that led to Claxton’s second technical foul of the game and his ejection:

“It’s playoff basketball,” Green said on the latest episode of his podcast. “That’s Nic Claxton going up against Joel Embiid, MVP of the NBA. You dunk on him, you should flex in his face. Because he’s gonna give you 40 and flex on yours. So when I get my moment, you should flex in his face.”

"That's not playoffs. That's not what we're paying to see." —@Money23Green SOUNDS OFF on how the refs handled Harden, Embiid and Claxton pic.twitter.com/LXXIoMcAcO — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 21, 2023

Green then went on to point out how Embiid kicked Claxton in the nuts earlier in the game. The Sixers big man was called for a flagrant foul for his antics, while Claxton was whistled for a tech for stepping over Embiid. Draymond was having none of it, though:

“Them boys battling,” Green continued. “That’s the same dude that just got kicked. [Claxton] dunked on that guy that kicked him. And he get thrown out for standing up to him? C’mon, that’s whack. That’s not playoffs. That’s not what we’re paying to see.”

You have to take into account the context of Draymond Green’s statement here. He too was recently ejected for a foot stomp on Domantas Sabonis in Golden State’s Game 2 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Unlike Embiid, though, Green was unable to remain in the game as he was ejected in the aftermath of his actions. Green got himself controversially suspended as well, so there’s that too.