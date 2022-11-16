Published November 16, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It’s hard to deny that the Brooklyn Nets have been the most drama-filled team in the entire NBA over the past few months. Their troubles extend all the way back to the offseason when Kevin Durant demanded — and later on retracted — a trade away from the team. Right now, though, it’s Kyrie Irving and his antisemitic scandal that has brought about a lot of unwanted stress within the team.

For his part, veteran sharpshooter Joe Harris just wants to remain positive amid all the team’s problems. According to the 31-year-old, the most important thing for the team right now is to come together as a group and make sure that they are all on the same page:

“Sometimes you fake it until you make it, but you gotta have energy when you play and throughout the course of the season, otherwise it makes it really tough,” Harris said. “And, you know, we just kinda collectively talk about it as a group just making sure that everybody’s bringing energy and the right sort of energy, too. It’s easy to go the opposite direction and not enjoy it.”

What matters most is that the Nets perform on the basketball court — be it with or without Kyrie Irving. Harris also admitted that this has been an issue for the team, but that they’re all doing whatever they can to pull through this mess:

“… We got a new group, a lot of guys are unfamiliar playing with each other,” Harris said. “You might know each other off the court, but playing together is different. Especially with some of the experiences that we’ve had here early on, it can affect the energy of the group. Whether you admit it or not. So it’s all just trying to be positive with one another and just try to make sure everybody’s enjoying playing. That’s why we play basketball. We love it.”

Harris ended by delivering a somewhat cryptic message about the harsh reality the Nets are living in right now:

“So if you’re not liking it, it makes it really hard when you play 82 times a year,” Harris said with a smile.

It is currently unclear when Kyrie Irving will be reinstated from his team-issued suspension. Until then, however, the rest of the team will have no choice but to just carry on without him.