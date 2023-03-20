Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Denver Nuggets’ matchup with the Brooklyn Nets Sunday brought former Net Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and Deandre Jordan back to the Barclays Center. Brown and Green played alongside Brooklyn’s big three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant during the 2021-22 season. And neither was surprised the once-heralded trio officially imploded at this year’s trade deadline.

“I don’t know if I’m surprised,” Green told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “But at the end of the day, we realize that it is a business. It was stuff that both sides couldn’t really control, and it ran its course.”

Brown said he and others expected the Nets to break up in the near future after Durant requested a trade this summer:

“No, [I’m not surprised]. Not really,” Brown added. “No, I think everyone was not. Everyone’s not surprised with what happened, because they both … KD requested a trade, and there was a lot going on in the summer. So I think it was good for both parties to move on.

“Once the summer [trade request occurred], it could happen. They started off playing really well, and then when the Ky situation came about you knew they were going to move him.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bruce Brown spent two seasons with Brooklyn, averaging 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds on 52.9 percent shooting while starting 82 games. The 6’4″ swiss army knife filled an important role as a small-ball center alongside Brooklyn’s stars. Brown said earlier this year that the Nets did not offer him a contract this offseason despite previously telling him he was a priority.

The 26-year-old was very late to react when Brooklyn played him a tribute video during his return.

Nets played a tribute video for Bruce Brown during the break. pic.twitter.com/xbCMaTJONw — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 19, 2023

Jeff Green spent only the 2020-21 season in Brooklyn, playing a critical role in the frontcourt. The veteran averaged 11 points per game on a career-high 41.2 percent shooting from three. He notably scored 27 points on 7-of-8 shooting from deep in the Nets’ game-five victory over the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.