Nets big man Harry Giles III felt the love from Kings fans in his return to Sacramento.

When Harry Giles III parted ways with the Sacramento Kings in the summer of 2020, it was unclear what his NBA future would hold. Giles, the former No. 1 high school prospect in the Class of 2017, saw his college and early NBA career sidetracked by knee injuries.

The Oak Hill Academy product had short stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers but did not appear in an NBA game from 2021 to 2023. After hosting a series of workouts and scrimmages this summer, the Brooklyn Nets took a chance on the reclamation project with a non-guaranteed contract. Giles impressed during training camp and secured a roster spot.

The 2017 Kings first-round pick returned to Sacramento during the Nets' 131-118 loss Monday before a sellout crowd at Golden 1 Center, fulfilling a career goal.

“Oh, it’s great,” Giles said Monday. “I had a lot of great memories here, spent some great years here. Obviously, this is where I kicked off my career, so it’s always great to get back here.

“And for me now, just kind of being out the last two years and coming here in the playoffs, just being a competitor and knowing how much love I get here, I always told myself when I was working to get back I wanted to make sure that if I don’t do anything else in my career, I’ll make sure I get to play in front of these fans one more time, regardless of what team it’s on. So it’s happening tonight. A dream come true, and just blessed to be in this moment again.”

Harry Giles III gets love from Kings fans

Giles checked in Monday with four minutes remaining. The Nets big man scored three points and received a warm ovation from Kings fans postgame.

Sacramento!! The Love is Unconditional forever! Thanks for always welcoming me home!! I’m so thankful for you guys. I can never put it into words. Didn’t want tonight to end 🤞🏾🤞🏾 always bleeding purple … #H4H pic.twitter.com/5fsk1KtrSb — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) December 12, 2023

Giles has been buried behind Brooklyn's potent center duo of Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe early this season. He has made three appearances, all at the end of decided games, scoring 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting in 21 total minutes of action.

Following the Nets' blowout win over the Washington Wizards Saturday, head coach Jacque Vaughn said the minimum signing would be playing if not for the emergence of Sharpe behind Claxton.

“Harry hasn't played because we have Day’Ron and Nic. Besides that, Harry would play,” Vaughn said. “He's good enough to play, he’s good enough to be in the game. And you give him an extreme amount of credit. You really don't know the work that he does on a daily basis when he's not playing.

“Every day he comes in and he does his work with a smile on his face and ready to dap everybody up at the beginning of the game and at the end of the game. He's been a joy to have in our locker room. If it wasn’t for Day’Ron and Nic, Harry would be playing.”

Mikal Bridges offered Harry Giles' work ethic and locker room presence similar praise, commending his positive attitude amid his limited playing time.

“That's just the mentality,” Bridges said Saturday. “Most guys would sulk if they know they're not playing and stuff like that. His attitude is great every day. You just wouldn't think he had a bad day, and he works so hard. He's in that gym working. I feel like I'd be the last guy that's leaving the facility because I get treatment and all that his stuff, but it's not even close. He's one of the last guys to leave and always coming to dripping sweat.

“We know what he can do and know what he's capable of, and he continues to work and wait for his moment. It's not easy to do. Obviously, it sounds easy, but it's not, and a lot of guys can't do that.”