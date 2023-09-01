As the Brooklyn Nets looked to beef up their roster, they signed former Portland Trail Blazers big man Harry Gilles III. But the Nets weren't the only team looking to acquire Giles' services.

Giles reportedly chose the Nets over two “strong suitors,” via Ian Begley and Garrett Stepien of SNY. While the other suitors weren't named, Brooklyn had reportedly kept tabs on Giles throughout the offseason, his agent told SNY. With a consistent level of interest and a potential roster spot, Giles felt the Nets were the best landing spot for him.

Standing 6'10”, Giles might have an actual chance to make the final Brooklyn roster as it's currently devoid of height. The Nets have only four players that are 6'10” or taller, as Begley and Stepien point out. One of them is Ben Simmons, who is likely to handle the rock in a guard role.

Giles' contract with the Nets marks his return to the NBA. He spent the 2022 season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers' G-League affiliate before suffering a season-ending injury. When he last saw NBA minutes, Giles was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021. He averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

But despite his injury and relative under-performance with the Blazers, Brooklyn has remained interested. After signing him to a contract, the Nets will get a closer look on what Giles can bring to the table. If Giles can prove he can still compete against NBA competition and can be a force in the paint, perhaps he can carve out a role in the Nets' rotation.