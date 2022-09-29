So much has been made about Ben Simmons shooting, or rather, the lack thereof. If you ask Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, however, he could care less about this particular aspect of Simmons’ game.

Nash firmly believes that Simmons is a very special player regardless of his sub-par shooting acumen. After all, this is not what the Nets signed up for when they brought him to Brooklyn (via Nick Friedell of ESPN):

“Very unique,” Nash said of Simmons after the second full practice of training camp on Wednesday. “That’s what makes Ben great. That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot for the Brooklyn Nets. He’s welcome to, but that is not what makes him special and not what we need. He’s a great complement to our team, and he’s an incredible basketball player because of his versatility.”

Nash did say that Ben is welcome to take shots, so the former Rookie of Year will still want to work on this facet of his game. Nevertheless, it is clear that it’s everything else that he brings to the table that makes him such a valuable piece for the Nets.

This has to feel good for Simmons, who himself has been heavily criticized for his shooting deficiencies. To know coming in that your coach has your full support in this regard is something that should have a tremendous impact on his mindset.

The NBA better be ready. All signs are pointing to a revitalized Ben Simmons in Brooklyn this coming season. Oh, and in case you forgot, he’s going to be playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, too.