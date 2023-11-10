The injury-ravaged Brooklyn Nets are getting a big boost to their lineup in Friday's matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Reinforcements are on the way for the injury-depleted Brooklyn Nets ahead of Friday's in-season tournament matchup with the Boston Celtics.

After missing Brooklyn's last seven games, Cam Johnson is listed as probable for the nationally-televised meeting at TD Garden. Johnson was sidelined by a calf strain alongside Nic Claxton following the Nets' season-opener. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter practiced Wednesday with the Nets' G-League affiliate in Long Island without suffering any setbacks.

Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game on 47/37/85 shooting splits for Brooklyn after joining the team at last year's trade deadline. The former lottery pick's three-point shooting (39.3 percent for his career on 5.6 attempts per game) should provide a significant boost for a Nets offense that has attempted the fourth-most threes in the NBA this season.

After missing Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers due to hip soreness, Ben Simmons is listed as questionable against Boston. Brooklyn's offense ranks third in the league in fastbreak points (19.8 per game), with the three-time All-Star handling the ball in transition. Simmons ranks 14th in the NBA at 6.7 assists per game. The former No. 1 overall pick's elite rebounding (10.8 per game – 10th in the NBA) has led Brooklyn to the NBA's third-best defensive rebounding percentage after ranking 29th last season.

Despite the string of injuries to four of their top players early this season, the Nets are 4-4, with six of their first eight games against playoff-caliber teams. With Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton already sidelined, Johnson and Simmons would provide a much-needed boost against Boston.