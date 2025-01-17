The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. Cam Johnson is questionable on the team's injury report due to a right ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about Johnson's injury and playing status vs. the Lakers.

Cam Johnson injury status vs. Lakers

Johnson returned from a five-game absence due to his ankle injury during Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He brought Brooklyn's offense — which ranked dead last in his absence — back to life, scoring a team-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting. However, he reinjured his ankle during the first half of the win.

While he finished the game, Brooklyn ruled him out for Wednesday's Los Angeles Clippers matchup. With Cam Thomas, Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell also sidelined, the Nets' offense reached historic lows during a 126-67 defeat, the worst in franchise history.

A questionable tag indicates Johnson's ankle tweak is not as severe as his initial injury, and he should have a chance to suit up against Los Angeles. However, the Nets would be wise to cautiously approach the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter's injury, as they will field trade offers for him ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. Johnson will be among the NBA's most sought-after trade targets.

The 28-year-old is having the best season of his career, averaging 19.6 points per game on 50/43/90 shooting splits. He leads the league in effective field goal percentage (62.4) among 70 players attempting at least 12 field goals and five three-pointers per game.

Simmons and Russell are available for the Lakers matchup. Simmons returned from an extended absence for recent matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Trail Blazers. He averaged 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists during the three-game stretch. Russell returned from a four-game absence during the Portland win, posting 13 points and nine assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

Cam Thomas will remain sidelined for Brooklyn's next two games due to a hamstring strain. The Nets will reevaluate the fourth-year guard following their road trip.