‘It’s like being in the park’: Kyrie Irving gives high praise to Luka Doncic after 40-point triple-double

One word could properly describe Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s performance against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night: Masterclass.

Doncic dominated the game in every aspect, posting 41 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists while leading Dallas to a 129-125 overtime win. The 23-year-old became the 10th player in league history to record three career 40-point triple-doubles. His 49 career triple-doubles rank 10th all-time.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving said postgame Thursday that he welcomes the challenge of playing against the rising superstar.

“It’s like being in the park playing five-on-five,” Irving said. “Luka brings his guys, me and Kevin bring our guys, and you know where most of the offense is going to go through.”

“On the defensive end you just want to take the challenge,” he continued. “A few times I got switched on Luka, I felt like I did a good job just keeping him uncomfortable at certain times. I mean, there’s only so many things you can do, but you just try to make it tough.”

Irving’s assessment was not inaccurate. Brooklyn knew all game where the offense was going through for Dallas, and they found themselves helpless against Luka Doncic. The superstar guard took turns abusing rotating Nets defenders, dazzling the crowd with a handful of incredible passes. The Brooklyn crowd let out a collective gasp after an incredible no-look dime from Doncic to Maxi Kleber in the third quarter:

The pass looked like it surprised Kleber as much as it did the fans, but the forward said postgame that he has come to expect those incredible plays from his point guard.

“It was really a ridiculous pass,” Kleber said via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I don’t know how he saw it, but for some reason playing with Luka now for a long time, I thought he might see that pass, but I saw guys helping up on him so I was like I have to be ready, and then the pass came. I don’t know how he saw it, to be honest.”

“That’s like what he does in practice,” he continued. “Sometimes you might think he’s playing around a little bit, but he actually works on that stuff and he has a really good feel for where the guys are and where the help is coming from. Sometimes for him it’s the easiest way to get the ball to the man, instead of, like, pivot and waste a second, he’s just gonna throw it over his head because he knows you’re gonna be there.”

Luka Doncic’s lone significant mistake came with Dallas leading by two with 25 seconds remaining. Ben Simmons rotated over for a double team, stole the ball and fed Kevin Durant for a game-tying dunk. Despite the miscue, the Slovenian would continue his brilliance in overtime, feeding his teammates on three straight pick-and-pops before hitting a floater to put the dagger into Brooklyn’s heart:

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to a surprise Western Conference Finals appearance last season, taking down the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the process. The young Mavericks team once again has title aspirations in 2022-23. Thursday’s win brings Dallas to 2-2 on the year and drops Brooklyn to 1-4.

Irving turned in another brilliant performance for the Nets, stuffing the stat sheet with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and three steals. The seven-time All-Star said postgame that while Brooklyn’s third-consecutive loss is disappointing, he enjoyed another chance to play against the league’s top young star.

“It feels good when you can go back and forth,” Irving said of facing Doncic. “But, obviously, you just want to come out with the win. He’s a great player, it’s a pleasure always to go against him.”