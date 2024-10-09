The Brooklyn Nets are embracing a rebuild after coming up short in their contending years with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the fray. They brought in new head coach Jordi Fernandez to try and steer the ship back to the right direction, but make no mistake about it, getting the Nets back to playoff contention won't be such an easy task.

As if the jobs of head coaches aren't already difficult enough as it is, fans are especially critical of them whenever teams fall short of expectations. Now, that won't be a problem for Fernandez in his first season with the Nets as they don't exactly warrant high expectations, but the first-time head coach has already gotten ahead of things, removing himself from the toxicity of social media.

“I don't have social media. I'm no good with social media. At the end of the day, social media probably brings the worst out of people because if you want to be heard, you have to say something negative, and always one negative trumps the positives,” Fernandez told reporters prior to the Nets' preseason clash against the Los Angeles Clippers, via Law Murray of The Athletic.

“I think we're in a society, where, we should like move on from this or use it the right way. Otherwise, we're gonna go back to where people just don't want to go to social media.”

Indeed, the sports side of social media has tended to be toxic over the past few years. While having loud reactions from fans is a sign that a professional league is in good health, viewership-wise, criticisms tend to become hurtful and even filled with hatred. The Nets, in particular, would know of this, especially when criticism magnets such as Durant, Irving, James Harden, and Ben Simmons, just to name a few, played for the team in recent seasons.

Social media may be a way to connect with others throughout the globe, effectively making the world smaller. But if social media is making one feel more disconnected from others, like the Nets head coach feels, then it's best to stay away from it entirely.

Nets' receive reprieve from harsh social media expectations

The good news for the Nets is that, as a rebuilding team, they are at least exempt from the harsh criticisms that accompany being a contending team. Many expect the Nets to be among the worst teams in the association for the 2024-25 season, and understandably so.

Regardless, one of the most prominent Nets players, Ben Simmons, has been a lightning rod for criticism and memes over the past few years. Simmons has always been a polarizing player, even when he was playing at his best. His inability to shoot from beyond 15-feet made fan perception of him very divisive, as he was otherwise an impactful player who was legitimately among the best defenders in the league. But ever since the 2021 NBA playoffs, Simmons has not been the same.

He has been criticized a ton for the way he left the Philadelphia 76ers, and his injury-proneness over the past three seasons have not done him any favors in the fan perception department. Jordi Fernandez's remarks regarding the negatives of social media can be seen in the way fans talk about Simmons, so the Nets head coach's words are ever relevant to the team context — especially with Simmons set to return to action.