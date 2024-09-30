Is Ben Simmons going to play during the 2024-25 NBA season for the Brooklyn Nets? Although Simmons' availability has been thin over the last few seasons, the former first overall pick appears to be ready for the start of training camp after playing in only 15 games during the 2023-24 season. Simmons, a three-time All-Star, now finds himself in a unique situation because while he is going to have to work his way back to full speed, he gets to do so with a rebuilding Nets team.

After trading Mikal Bridges in the offseason, the Nets have taken a slight step back as they continue to search for the right path to move forward. Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas are some of the organization's talented players, but Simmons remains the biggest question mark, as he could wind up being a key to this franchise unlocking their future.

Simmons underwent multiple back procedures over the last year, and he is ready to prove that he can be the same impactful talent that he once was. At Nets media day on Monday, the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year discussed what being on the court means for his team while also sending a stern message to those who continue to doubt him.

“I think people forget, me as a player, when I'm healthy, I can play basketball. I'm pretty good, right?” Simmons questioned. “So for me, it's just about being consistent with that and staying on top of my body. Just getting better every day and staying in the gym with these guys.”

Many have forgotten about Simmons. Once known for being an All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons has been labeled as an injury-prone failure by many fans around the league. However, the Nets star has worked hard to work his way back from all of his injury struggles and appears to be in the best shape before the start of training camp.

Prior to dealing with back issues during the 2021-22 season, Simmons had put together four very solid seasons in Philadelphia, averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. If the Nets can receive this kind of production from Simmons during the 2024-25 season, new head coach Jordi Fernandez and the entire organization would be thrilled.

It is easy to forget a player when they are not on the court due to injuries, but in Simmons' case, he is ready to prove that he is back. The only way to do so is to actually play in games, and Simmons is out to ,prove that he is still a “pretty good” basketball player.

Still, the big question remains: Can Ben Simmons return to form and be an impactful player during the 2024-25 season for the Nets?

Simmons seems to think so, but he will have to remain healthy in order to prove his words true.