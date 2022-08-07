REPORT: Kevin Durant, Nets lose key member of organization to Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks recently lost an integral part of their squad via free agency when Jalen Brunson decided to join the New York Knicks. This time around, it seems like it’s the Mavs who have been snooping around after reports confirm that they have successfully agreed to a deal with a high-ranking executive from the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Nets director Matt Ricardi is now set to join the Mavs’ front office:

Brooklyn Nets director of scouting Matt Riccardi is joining the Dallas Mavericks in a senior front office role, sources tell ESPN. Riccardi spent 13 years with the Nets, advancing from an intern. He grew up in the Dallas area.

This is a major behind-the-scenes move by the Mavs, no doubt. It must have taken a lot of convincing too, considering how Riccardi has been with the Nets for well over a decade now. His tenure has come to an end as he joins the Dallas front office in a currently undisclosed role. You can be sure Riccardi has been promised a key position, though.

There has been a lot of drama in Brooklyn with regard to their personnel, particularly on the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving fronts. The Nets are still actively trying to find a trade scenario for KD, while a Kyrie deal is expected to follow. The Mavs may have pounced on all the brouhaha going on in Brooklyn as they swooped in on Riccardi. The New York Knicks would be proud.