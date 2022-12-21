By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The NBA is patiently awaiting the arrival of French big man Victor Wembanyama, who is more than likely going to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s been wowing scouts for years now and put his talent on full display only a couple of months ago in Vegas, going head-to-head with Scoot Henderson, who is expected to go right after him in the lottery. One current superstar that is very excited to see Wembanyama in the Association is Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who heaped praise on the youngster in a recent interview with Jamal Crawford.

Via NBA TV:

“Man, I just see a talented, enthusiastic player that just looks like he loves the game. You know those guys that just love to play and it looks like he got so much better over the last couple years and that’s just from the work that you put in. I’m impressed with him, I can’t wait to see him in the league, see how everything pans out for him in the league and I’m also looking forward to playing against him as well.”

Wembanyama is truly a generational talent. To be 7 foot 3 and have the athleticism, handles, and smooth jump shot like him is insane. The 18-year-old has all the potential to be the next big thing in the NBA. Kevin Durant also said he’s excited to play against Wembanyama. Won’t that be a treat to watch? His length could potentially cause a problem for the Slim Reaper, but Durant’s experience will likely shine through when they face off.