Now we know why Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been spending some time in the University of Texas. As Boardroom revealed, the two-time NBA champion was just inducted into the program’s Hall of Honor.

A video is also now going viral showing short clips from the event, starting from when Durant arrived to him walking on stage and talking to an audience about the recognition. The University of Texas also prepared a fitting tribute to remember his short but sweet time with Texas basketball, including exhibiting some memorabilia like game-worn shoes and other gears.

Durant’s mother, Wanda Durant, also attended the event held to recognize her son.

Kevin Durant was inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor 👏 (via @boardroom)pic.twitter.com/yMxCOqILPh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2022

Kevin Durant spent just one year with the Texas Longhorns in 2006-07, but he definitely achieved a lot during that time. Not only was he the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first team All-American, but he also ended up being named the national college player of the year. His no. 35 jersey has been retired by Texas basketball as well, which speaks volumes of the lasting impact he had on the team.

Of course all NBA fans know how his professional career has panned out, winning two championships, two Finals MVPs and one regular season MVP.

As Boardroom reported, Durant joined an incoming class of 13 former University of Texas athletes who was inducted into the Hall of Honor. Apparently it also included former NFL linebacker and ESPN analyst Sam Acho.