Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action.

According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his absence reaches its second week, per Sports Illustrated. To recall when KD was injured against the Miami Heat, the team initially gave him a two-week timeline before being re-evaluated.

Considering the fact that Durant is still wearing a knee brace, however, it seems unlikely he’ll be able to suit up when the Nets play the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons next week.

For what it’s worth, Kevin Durant is still within the reported timetable of the Nets. As reported previously, the Brooklyn franchise is optimistic that KD’s injury is less severe than his previous MCL sprain and that he won’t need more than a month to recover.

The Nets can only be patient for now as they await Durant’s re-evaluation. The team is trying to stay afloat amid his absence, though it hasn’t won in the four games it has played without the superstar scorer.

Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Nets. In the 20 games prior to his injury exit–including the Miami game–Brooklyn has gone 18-2 to climb the East standings. Thanks to that, the team hasn’t really fallen hard despite his injury.