Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has missed 11 straight games now–including Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics–but he should be able to return sooner rather than later.

Durant has been sidelined since January 8 when he sustained a knee injury against the Miami Heat. He has been recovering from an MCL sprain ever since then, and the general expectation is the issue wouldn’t cost him more than a month of NBA basketball.

Sure enough, that looks like the case, with KD’s manager Rich Kleiman revealing that the star scorer is looking to make a return before the All-Star Game, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. With that said, one can expect him to return within the next couple of weeks.

“I spoke with Kevin Durant’s business partner and manager, Rich Kleiman, tonight and he tells me KD remains hopeful that he can return and play on All-Star weekend. He certainly wants to be a part of All-Star, that’s February 19th. He likes the way his rehab is going, how he looks on the court, and most importantly, how he feels,” Woj said on NBA Countdown.

“I think for Kevin Durant to play and return and be a part of All-Star weekend, you would expect he probably need to play a game or two before the Nets’ All-Star break.”

This is certainly good news for all NBA fans, especially with Kevin Durant voted as a starter for the game. That means he won’t need to be replaced for the festivities and he gets to play with his Nets teammate Kyrie Irving.

Hopefully Durant gets back on the court soon. After all, it’ll be great if he’s fully healed and at 100 percent when the All-Star weekend rolls in.