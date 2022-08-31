Seeing James Harden reunite with Kevin Durant is one thing, watching him play with Kyrie Irving is another. After all, the breakup between the Brooklyn Nets’ former Big 3 was filled with controversy.

Clearly, though, the three have already moved on from the controversy as they were spotted hooping together during a private run. Trae Young and John Wall were also present in the star-studded practice game.

It has been reported earlier that Kevin Durant and James Harden are in back in good terms once again after the latter’s exit from Brooklyn. They were even seen together attending a Travis Scott party in London–which fueled trade rumors at a time when KD was also asking for a move away from Brooklyn.

However, seeing Harden and Kyrie Irving together on one court was quite the surprise, especially since many people thought they have a beef. The general belief around the league is that Irving’s absence last season due to his COVID-19 vaccine stance frustrated Harden and pushed him to want out of the team.

It’s definitely great to see the three resolving their past issues–if there is any–and staying friends. After all, as they have repeatedly said previously, their relationship extends beyond just the basketball court.

Luckily for them, there won’t be any trade rumors that would surround them given how KD and Kyrie recently rec-committed to the franchise after a rather dramatic offseason.