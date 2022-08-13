The Philadelphia 76ers have come out of nowhere as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to leave the Brooklyn Nets. As it appears, this new development has a lot to do with KD’s current relationship with ex-teammate James Harden.

ESPN’s NBA insider Ramona Shelburne recently reported that according to her sources, Durant and Harden have become chummy again of late (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“From what I’m told, the two former teammates are back on good terms now despite Harden forcing his way out of Brooklyn just six months ago,” Shelburne said.

"From what I'm told, the two former teammates are back on good terms now despite [James] Harden forcing his way out of Brooklyn."@ramonashelburne on the Sixers' reported interest in trading for Kevin Durantpic.twitter.com/RI9dUP9Noq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 12, 2022

As the ESPN broadcaster noted, Durant and Harden were spotted together in London recently during a Travis Scott concert. Harden was also reportedly with Durant when the latter met with Nets brass to issue his recent ultimatum.

At this point, it sounds likely that KD and Harden have been talking about a potential reunion. This is what could have led to Durant naming the Sixers as a possible destination for him amid his extended trade saga with the Nets.

It wasn’t too long ago when Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn. At that time, it seemed as though Harden left because of the uncertainty that surrounded the squad. Durant is now looking to follow suit, and apparently, he’s also open to following his buddy to Philly.

You can’t completely ignore Kyrie Irving’s role in all this. After all, it looks like he’s going to be the last man standing in Brooklyn once Kevin Durant is able to jump ship.