Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will both be starting in the upcoming 2023 NBA All-Star Game. This news was confirmed after the starters for both conferences were announced on Thursday. It’s a commendable feat for the Nets duo, and it’s no surprise that KD and Kyrie were honored by the squad during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Durant is currently out of action with a knee injury, but he was in attendance to support his team against the Pistons. At one point in the game, the fans were showing their appreciation for their superstar duo amid their most recent achievement. Kyrie tried to get KD to wave to the crowd, but hilariously, Durant was having none of it:

Kevin Durant wasn't having it after Kyrie Irving tried to get him to wave to the crowd where the Nets honored them for being named All-Stars this year 😂 pic.twitter.com/UbyuFovGWj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 27, 2023

Kevin Durant just wanted to keep it cool, but Kyrie thought the crowd deserved some love. The pair ended up laughing about this whole thing, which just goes to show how they’re truly real-life BFFs. These two have been through quite a lot throughout their time together in Brooklyn, but the fact that they’re still together speaks volumes of their loyalty to each other.

In the meantime, however, it’s Kyrie who’s going to have to do all the heavy lifting for the Nets as KD remains sidelined with an MCL sprain on his left knee. Unfortunately for the Nets, they have now suffered back-to-back losses following Thursday’s very disappointing 130-122 loss against the Detroit Pistons. Without Durant, Kyrie and the rest of the squad will need to be much better than they were against the Pistons.