By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Kevin Durant has arguably put himself in the MVP conversation at this point. It’s quite the feat considering how the Brooklyn Nets looked dead in the water just about a month ago. They were struggling to win games, Kyrie Irving was on suspension and this whole experiment was looking like a failure. But they’ve since turned things around in a major way with Durant on pace to put up numbers that haven’t been done since Karl Malone in 1990 as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Players averaging 30+ PTS on 55+ FG% this season: Kevin Durant He's the first player to do this since Karl Malone in 1990. @BallMuse23pic.twitter.com/9baeUdK6q3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 23, 2022

By Nov. 25, the Nets were 9-11 and hadn’t managed to win more than two games in a row. Since then, the Nets have winning streaks of four games and seven games and have won 11 of their last 12. They have surged in the standings and have come into Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 20-12 record and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are a mere two and a half games back of the Bucks for the No. 1 seed. That turnaround is largely due to Kevin Durant’s continued super-human feats.

Coming into Friday’s game, Durant was averaging 30.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 blocked shots while shooting a career-high 56.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range. The 12-time All-Star has had two games of 40+ points this season. He had 45 in a win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28 and 43 in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 18.

Behind Durant’s brilliance, the Nets have now emerged as a legitimate threat in the East.