By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

All great NBA players have former players they look up to and patterned their game after. For players in Kevin Durant’s generation, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James always standout as the stars that generation looked up to. Durant also looked up to those two players, but on a segment with former NBA player Jamal Crawford, Durant revealed that Tracy McGrady was the one star that he really tried to pattern his game after.

"T-Mac was the guy that stood out because I felt like we had a similar body type… I tried to watch his games as much as I could, check his movements and try to emulate everything I see." Kevin Durant on patterning his game after @Tmac_213pic.twitter.com/168gJc5gMI — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 22, 2022

“TMac was the guy that stood out because I felt like we had as similar body type, we had the similar move with the hesi pull-up. He started it, I felt like, and I just tried to take it from him,” Kevin Durant said. “I tried to watch his games as much as I could, check his movements and try to emulate everything I see. The sweet part about it, my freshman year they had training camp at our practice facility at Texas and seeing that was a memorable moment in my career”

It’s safe to say that emulating that hesi pull-up has worked out quite well for Durant. It’s become the go-to move for the two-time NBA champion and 12-time All-Star. Durant is going on over a decade as one of the premier superstars in the league and he’s been the driving force behind a surging Brooklyn Nets team. This season, Durant is averaging 30.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three-point range.

Behind the Tracy McGrady apostle, the Nets currently sit at 19-12 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.