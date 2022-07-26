Kevin Durant has been the talk of the town of late after rumors emerged about a potential blockbuster trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. Both teams appear to be at an impasse, though, with either side willing to give in to the other’s demands. At this point, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if KD ends up staying in Brooklyn this coming season.

Regardless of where he ends up playing, however, what is an irrefutable fact is that Kevin Durant is going to be a very rich man. He’s already filth rich as it is, but he’s going to be even wealthier once he plays out his current deal. So much so, that he’s set to beat out both LeBron James and Stephen Curry in terms of career earnings through 2027 (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Top 5 NBA Career Earnings through 2027 🤑 Kevin Durant $498.7 million

🤑 Steph Curry $470.1 million

🤑 Damian Lillard $449.1 million

🤑 LeBron James $431.9 million

🤑 Bradley Beal $428.9 million pic.twitter.com/eMMLJMg2wF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 26, 2022

That’s a lot of money going around. These are some of the biggest names in the game today, though, so it isn’t at all surprising that these guys comprise this particular Top 5 list.

This ranking has some pretty significant caveats, though. KD, for instance, is only under contract through the 2025-26 season. The same is the case for Curry. Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, who both recently signed massive extensions with their respective teams, are tied up through 2027, giving them a one-year advantage over KD ad Steph in terms of total career earnings until 2027.

The biggest factor to consider here is that for his part, LeBron’s current contract runs out after this coming season. What he will earn between 2023 and 2027 isn’t even accounted for on the above list. It doesn’t sound like LeBron is going to be retiring anytime soon, so he’s likely going to climb up to the top of this list sooner or later.