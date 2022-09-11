Kevin Durant spotted in Texas supporting Longhorns in loss vs. Alabama

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had front-row seats to watch his alma mater, the Texas Longhorns, face off against the no.1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Kevin Durant pulled up to the Texas-Alabama game. KD played one season of college basketball with the Texas Longhorns.

Texas lost to Alabama at home, 20-19, due to a clutch field goal by Alabama kicker Will Reichard in the final seconds of the game. The Longhorns now fall to 1-1, while Alabama moves to 2-0.

Durant spent one season at Texas before entering the 2007 NBA Draft. In his lone collegiate season, Durant averaged 25.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He received numerous accolades after his stellar freshman season, including being named first-team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year, and being awarded the Naismith and Wooden awards.

Durant’s no. 35 jersey was also retired by Texas.

Even without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for most of the game, Texas pushed Alabama to their limits on Saturday. It was a defensive stalemate with Alabama’s explosive offense being held in check for most of the game.

Texas quarterback Hudson Card came in for an injured Ewers and threw for 158 passing yards. Texas running back Bijan Robinson ran for 57 rushing yards and one touchdown. Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy led all players with 97 receiving yards on five catches.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw for 213 passing yards and one touchdown. Alabama wide receiver Jahmyr Gibbs had nine catches for 74 receiving yards and one touchdown. Alabama running back Jase McClellan led all players with 97 rushing yards and one touchdown, including a massive 81-yard run.

Young led the game-winning drive to put Reichard in field goal range.