Twitter goes bonkers as Bryce Young, Alabama football pull magician act against Texas

Now you see them, now you don’t. Bryce Young and Alabama football pulled off the ultimate magician act in Saturday’s 20-19 win over the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide couldn’t get out of their own way for much of the game and needed a heroic effort at the end. Luckily for them, Young was there. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback went full Houdini to avoid a game-ending sack, picking up a chunk of yards to get the Crimson Tide in field goal range. Twitter went bonkers after seeing Young’s- and Alabama football’s incredible effort.

Amazing escape by Bryce Young. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) September 10, 2022

Bryce Young just escaped what might have been a game-ending sack. He picked up 20 yards. Oh my. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 10, 2022

Amazing. Texas football had Bryce Young dead to rights in the pocket, only to watch as the Alabama signal-caller pulled a ninja move to escape the pressure, turning a game-ending sack into a game-winning play. It was a Heisman Trophy-worthy play from Young- and it happened right when his team needed it most.

In many ways, the play was symbolic of the win for Alabama. Texas football’s defense held them down for much of the game- and the Crimson Tide repeatedly made mental mistake after mental mistake, committing the most penalties they ever have in a game in the Nick Saban era.

Yet, they still escaped with a win, just like Young escaped the pressure in the pocket. And they did so thanks to the leg of Will Reichard.

Ballgame indeed. The kick by Alabama football left every Texas Longhorns fan feeling like this.

No one would blame this Texas fan for feeling this way. It looked like the game was theirs for sure. But the Longhorns have a lot to be proud of, even in defeat.

They pushed the best team in the nation to the brink. And that has to count for something, right?