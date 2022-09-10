Texas football’s Quinn Ewers shockingly leaves Alabama game with injury after rough hit

Texas football sustained a huge blow in the first quarter of their game vs. Alabama. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was forced to exit the contest with an apparent injury after a rough hit from Crimson Tide pass rusher Dallas Turner.

Ewers emerges from the medical tent and he's headed to locker room with a towel over his head. He's moving his left arm but hard to tell anything … #HookEm — Jim Vertuno (@JimVertuno) September 10, 2022

Quinn Ewers walked off the field under his own power but headed to the medical tent. Moments after, the Texas football quarterback was spotted walking off to the locker room, per Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press.

There have been no further updates on the status of Ewers. It’s a real bummer for Texas football, as Ewers had come out of the gate red-hot, completing 9 of his first 12 passes for 134 yards, averaging a healthy 11.2 yards per attempt against a formidable Crimson Tide defense.

It was the fourth-most passing yards by a quarterback against a Saban defense ever, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Ewers, who had just made his first career college start the previous week against UL Monroe, immediately looked like he belonged on the same field as Nick Saban’s vaunted, Alabama football defense.

Now, Longhorns fans will be holding their breath as they await more word on the health of their starting quarterback. Hudson Card, who was in a competition with the freshman for the starting job heading into the season, has taken over the quarterback duties for Texas football.

As the time of publication, the Longhorns have kept the game with Alabama close. It remains to be seen how long they can do that if Quinn Ewers is unable to return to the game.